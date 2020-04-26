Plans for a second attack after the Easter bombings revealed through ongoing investigations - police spokesperson

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a press briefing today, stated that there was a plan for a second bomb attack subsequent to the Easter attacks and that it was prevented due to the ongoing CID investigations.

He further stated that there is information regarding people behind a plan to use Sri Lanka as a hiding place after attacking a country in the South Asian region with the help of a several foreigners.

The arrested suspects, including the lawyer, were arrested not on mere telephone conversations as reported on social media but on detailed investigations and after obtaining sufficient evidence for an arrest through the CID investigations. The police media spokesperson also stated that they do not direct inquiries based on what is discussed on social media.

The police spokesman said that even though there was information that Saharan's team was divided and one group has resorted to violence, this has been done to mislead the investigations.

He said that the suspects who have been responsible for misinterpretation of the teachings of Islam, promoting religious extremism, providing leadership to various organisations promoting extremism are among those arrested.

He said that investigations are being carried out on a number of other people who were involved.





