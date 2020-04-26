Thirteen (13) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 269

Thirteen more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 269 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 269

Recovered and discharged - 91

Active cases – 171

New Cases for the day- 15

Observation in Hospitals - 122

Total Deaths – 7