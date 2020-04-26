25 coronavirus infected patients within 4 days from Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha

Medical Officer of Health - Colombo Municipal Council, W.K. Chandrapala said that a total of 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus infected people have been found within four days from the 146 ‘watta’ area of ​​Bandaranaike Mawatha, in Keselwatta, Pettah.

He said that the two people who were diagnosed today were also residents of the area.

This is the first time that the such a high number of corona infected patients have been reported from one location in the country.

Medical Officer of Health - Colombo Municipal Council, W.K. Chandrapala said that around 90 Bio-samples were sent for testing today.



