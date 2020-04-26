25 coronavirus infected patients within 4 days from Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha

Medical Officer of Health - Colombo Municipal Council, W.K. Chandrapala said that a total of 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus infected people have been found within four days from the 146 ‘watta’ area of Bandaranaike Mawatha, in Keselwatta, Pettah.
He said that the two people who were diagnosed today were also residents of the area.
This is the first time that the such a high number of corona infected patients have been reported from one location in the country.
Medical Officer of Health - Colombo Municipal Council, W.K. Chandrapala said that around 90 Bio-samples were sent for testing today.