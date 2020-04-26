Five (05) more Covid-19 patients recover : SL recovery total increases to 96

Five (05) more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals bringing total recoveries to 96 according to the Epidemiology Unit, Health Ministry.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 269
Recovered and discharged - 96
Active cases – 122
New Cases for the day- 15
Observation in Hospitals - 122
Total Deaths – 7
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 61.10%
- Spain 39.48%
- Sri Lanka 35.69%
- Global Average 25.79%
- Italy 25.54%
- France 23.71%
- USA 9.24%