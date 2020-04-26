Five (05) more Covid-19 patients recover : SL recovery total increases to 96

Five (05) more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals bringing total recoveries to 96 according to the Epidemiology Unit, Health Ministry.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 269

Recovered and discharged - 96

Active cases – 122

New Cases for the day- 15

Observation in Hospitals - 122

Total Deaths – 7

Recovery rate comparison