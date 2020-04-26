Curfew to be relaxed gradually from tomorrow 5.00am; Western Province and Puttalam District to be relaxed on Wednesday

With the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life the Government has decided to relax the curfew imposed in order to control the spread of COVID – 19.

The curfew currently in force in all other districts (18 districts ) except the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara will be lifted at 5 am tomorrow and will be re-imposed at 8 pm.

The 18 distucts are Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala and Ratnapura.



Thereafter the curfew in these 18 districts will be effective only between 8 pm to 5 am every day until further notice.

Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara;

Curfew will continue in the Police Divisions of Warakapola, Alawathugoda, Akurana and Akkaraipattu in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara. Curfew in other Police Divisions in these 03 districts will be relaxed daily at 5.00am from Monday, the 20th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm.



Thereafter the curfew in these 3 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.

Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam;

The curfew will be relaxed in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts at 5.00am on Wednesday 22 April except for 21 Police Divisions.



Thereafter the curfew in these 4 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.

(The Police Divisions where the curfew will continuously remain in force are);

Colombo District – Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mullewriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavania, Dehiwela and Kohuwela

– Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mullewriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavania, Dehiwela and Kohuwela Gampaha District – Ja- Ela, Kochchikade, and Seeduwa

– Ja- Ela, Kochchikade, and Seeduwa Puttalam District – Puttalam, Marawila,Wennapuwa

– Puttalam, Marawila,Wennapuwa Kalutara District – Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwela and Aluthgama

Restricted areas of activity

Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.



All forms of functions, pilgrimages and pleasure tours, carnivals, processions and meetings are banned until further notice. Since the congregation of people is a hindrance to the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus, the Government also requests to suspend all religious festivals.



The public are requested not to gather in large numbers at market places for panic buying once the curfew is lifted

If any area where the curfew has been relaxed happens to be identified as a risk village or a zone, curfew will be re-imposed limiting only to such area.

Work

Only 1/3rd of the total workforce of the state organizations located within the Colombo district should report to work.

50% of the staff of the state organizations in other districts should report to work.

The private sector entities should open for work at 10 am daily while the Head of the each organization has the freedom to decide who should report to work and their number.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa releasing a twitter message said that the objective of relaxing curfew is to reactivate the economy, while measures to contain covid-19 will continue in parallel therefore it is imperative to adhere to health guidelines and act responsibly for the safety of society at large.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa aso said that the curfew in force for four weeks have been relaxed to ensure continuity to the national economy, state mechanism and individual economy while simultaneously working towards eradicating the covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the Government requests the public to follow all the health guidelines stipulated by the health officials and the restrictions placed by the government and to act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa emphasized that it is the duty of the entire country to act responsibly following health and curfew guidelines, when resuming daily life in this situation in support of defeating the covid-19 pandemic.



















