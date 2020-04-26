Over 2.3 million covid -19 infected people in the world (Video)

The number of coronavirus related deaths worldwide has increased to 161,121

The total number of infected persons in the world is 2,348,953.

Meanwhile, the death toll in USA has reached nearly 40,000, with 39,015 deaths. The total number of cases reported in the country is 738,923.

In Spain, the number of people infected with the virus has reached nearly two hundred thousand (195,944). The death toll in the country is 20,453.

With 6,060 new infections reported in Russia, the total number of infected people in Russia has risen to 42,853.

In neighbouring India, 16,365 cases of coronavirus were reported with 521 deaths.

Meanwhile, India has taken steps to send 5.5 million hydroxychloroquine tablets used for malaria treatment to the United Arab Emirates to treat coronavirus patients.

Also, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Mallam Abba Kyari has succumbed to the virus. The 67-year-old is regarded as a close confidant of the Nigerian president, and after his re-election last year, President Buhari informed his ministers to route all communications through him.

There have been 543 cases of coronavirus cases in Nigeria with 19 deaths.

In the meantime, there are 114,217 coronavirus infections in the UK, with 15,464 deaths. UK Minister Michael Gove said that it is too early to remove the restrictions imposed on the country.