Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 271

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 271 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



These two patients were residents of Grandpass and Colombo -12.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 271

Recovered and discharged - 96

Active cases – 168

New Cases for the day- 17

Observation in Hospitals - 122

Total Deaths – 7





District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 61

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 31

Jaffna 16

Recovery rate comparison

Germany 60.95%

Spain 39.48%

Sri Lanka 35.69%

Italy 26.29%

Global Average 25.78%

France 23.58%

USA 9.25%

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 13.22%

France 12.92%

Spain 10.44%

Global 6.90%

USA 5.34%

Germany 3.15%

Sri Lanka 2.60%

Date New cases since 10 April 10 April 07 11 April 02 12 April 11 13 April 08 14 April 15 15 April 05 16 April 00 17 April 06 18 April 10 18 April 17*









