Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 271

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 271 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
These two patients were residents of Grandpass and Colombo -12.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 271
Recovered and discharged - 96
Active cases – 168
New Cases for the day- 17
Observation in Hospitals - 122
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 61
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 31
- Jaffna 16
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 60.95%
- Spain 39.48%
- Sri Lanka 35.69%
- Italy 26.29%
- Global Average 25.78%
- France 23.58%
- USA 9.25%
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 13.22%
- France 12.92%
- Spain 10.44%
- Global 6.90%
- USA 5.34%
- Germany 3.15%
- Sri Lanka 2.60%
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
18 April
|
17*