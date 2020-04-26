සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew relaxed from 5.00am today except for four districts

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 7:02

Curfew relaxed from 5.00am today except for four districts

With the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life the Government has decided to relax the curfew imposed in order to control the spread of COVID – 19.

The curfew in all other districts (18 districts ) except the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara was lifted at 5 am today (20) and will be re-imposed at 8 pm.

The 18 distucts are Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala and Ratnapura.

Thereafter the curfew in these 18 districts will be effective only between 8 pm to 5 am every day until further notice.

Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara;
Curfew will continue in the Police Divisions of Warakapola, Alawathugoda, Akurana and Akkaraipattu in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara. Curfew in other Police Divisions in these 03 districts was relaxed at 5.00am today, the 20th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm today.

Thereafter the curfew in these 3 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.

Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam;
The curfew will be relaxed in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts at 5.00am on Wednesday 22 April except for 21 Police Divisions. 

Thereafter the curfew in these 4 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.

(The Police Divisions where the curfew will continuously remain in force are);

  • Colombo District – Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mullewriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavania, Dehiwela and Kohuwela
  • Gampaha District – Ja- Ela, Kochchikade, and Seeduwa
  • Puttalam District – Puttalam, Marawila,Wennapuwa
  • Kalutara District – Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwela and Aluthgama


No one will be permitted to enter or leave areas designated as isolated areas. 

In those Police Divisions where the curfew is in force main roads can be used only for the purpose of providing essential services. 

Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work.

