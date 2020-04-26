Weather forecast Monday 20 April - Thundershowers in 7 provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m, according to the weather forecast issued by the forecasting division, of the National Meteorological Centre.Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western provinces.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Unit of the Polonnaruwa District states that 10,546 persons from 2,671 families in 18 Grama Seva Divisions from five Divisional Secretariat Divisions have been affected by the prevailing dry weather conditions in the Polonnaruwa District and have an acute shortage of drinking water.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in theevening or night.Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.