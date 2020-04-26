Polonnaruwa district affected by dry weather - over 2,500 families faced with a drinking water crisis

The Disaster Management Unit of the Polonnaruwa District states that 10,546 persons from 2,671 families in 18 Grama Seva Divisions from five Divisional Secretariat Divisions have been affected by the prevailing dry weather conditions in the Polonnaruwa District and have an acute shortage of drinking water.

The Assistant Director of the District Disaster Management Unit said that Dimbulagala Divisional Secretariat Division was the most of affected by the inclement dry weather, with 1,468 families in 8 Grama Seva Divisions affected.

Other Divisional Secretariat Divisions affected by the drinking water shortage are Thamankaduwa, Lankapura, Elahera and Hingurakgoda Divisional Secretariats.

Distribution of drinking water by water bowsers has begun for areas affected by the water crisis

The Assistant Director further stated that 115,000 liters of water per day is being distributed through 10 bowsers in the relevant Divisional Secretariat areas.