සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Monday 20 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 7:30

Monday+20+April+%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report+

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,406,905 with 165,058 deaths. Meanwhile, 617,013 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 54,218 are in critical condition.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 40,555 with 1,518 deaths reported yesterday. USA has over 631,531 active cases from their 763,836 reported cases, with only 71,012 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      763,836-  (40,555 deaths)
  • Spain                    198,674-   (20,453 deaths)
  • Italy                       178,972-   (23,660 deaths)
  • France                  152,894-   (19,718 deaths)
  • Germany              145,742-   (4,642 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    120,067-   (16,060 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • Turkey                     86,306- (2,017 deaths)
  • China                       82,747- (4,632 deaths)
  • Iran                          82,211- (5,118 deaths)           

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 3,861,596 tests, Russia 1,940,000, Germany 1,728,357, and Italy 1,356,541 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 767,000, Turkey 634,277, South Korea 563,035 and Canada 536,062 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 165,058. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 40,555 deaths. The daily death count is gradually on the decline - Spain (410 deaths during the day), Italy (433 deaths during the day) and Italy (395 deaths during the day).

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         40,555
  • Italy                          23,660
  • Spain                       20,453
  • France                     19,718
  • UK                           16,060

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      5,683
  • Iran                             5,118
  • Germany                    4,642            
  • China                         4,632
  • Netherlands               3,684       

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.