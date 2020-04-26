Monday 20 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,406,905 with 165,058 deaths. Meanwhile, 617,013 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 54,218 are in critical condition.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 40,555 with 1,518 deaths reported yesterday. USA has over 631,531 active cases from their 763,836 reported cases, with only 71,012 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 763,836 - (40,555 deaths)

- (40,555 deaths) Spain 198,674 - (20,453 deaths)

- (20,453 deaths) Italy 178,972 - (23,660 deaths)

- (23,660 deaths) France 152,894 - (19,718 deaths)

- (19,718 deaths) Germany 145,742 - (4,642 deaths)

- (4,642 deaths) United Kingdom 120,067- (16,060 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

Turkey 86,306 - (2,017 deaths)

(2,017 deaths) China 82,747- (4,632 deaths)

(4,632 deaths) Iran 82,211- (5,118 deaths)

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 3,861,596 tests, Russia 1,940,000, Germany 1,728,357, and Italy 1,356,541 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 767,000, Turkey 634,277, South Korea 563,035 and Canada 536,062 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 165,058. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 40,555 deaths. The daily death count is gradually on the decline - Spain (410 deaths during the day), Italy (433 deaths during the day) and Italy (395 deaths during the day).

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 40,555

Italy 23,660

Spain 20,453

France 19,718

UK 16,060

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 5,683

Iran 5,118

Germany 4,642

China 4,632

Netherlands 3,684

Data source - compiled from worldometers.