'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - in Colombo and Gampaha today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today it will cover the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.



Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Yakkala - Leelawithana Elders' Home and the Veyangoda - Sujeewa Mapiya Sevana Home were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out covering the three districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Puttalam.

Accordingly, the official residence of the Archbishop in the Colombo District, Western Province Aesthetic Centre, old York street and the Theniyawala police stations in the Kalutara district as well as the Madampe and Arachchikattuwa police stations in Puttalam district were disinfected.'