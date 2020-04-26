Buses+and+trains+to+only+operate+in+areas+where+curfew+has+been+lifted

The Passenger Transport Management Ministry says that today(20) buses and trains will function only in areas where curfew is lifted.

Participating at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that steps had been taken to operate public transport services according to security strategies from today in areas where curfew is lifted.



However the Railway Department said that only passengers who have purchased railway season tickets and commuters with curfew

permits are allowed to travel in trains.

Meanwhile, Private Bus Owners' Union chairman Gemunu Wijeratne said yesterday that there wouldn't be any private bus transport service

today(20) since the allocations had not been provided.