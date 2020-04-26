Corona deaths in America exceed 40,000 – Trump says 4 million have been infected with the virus

The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus across the world has increased to 2, 405, 325 and the number of deaths too have risen to 164, 930.

It is reported that the highest number of infected persons and deaths are reported from the country worst affected by the pandemic, America.

With 1,518 deaths in America due to contracting the virus, during the past 24 hours the total number of deaths in that country is 40,532.

Foreign reports said that the White House has expressed its regrets in connection with this.

At the same time President Donald Trump has said that tests have confirmed that 4.18 million persons in America have contracted the Corona Virus.

President Trump who points out that it has been possible to confirm more infected persons with expanding testing has said further that they cannot even come close to any other country.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in Spain has increased to 20,453 and the total number of infected persons is 198,674.