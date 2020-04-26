17+Corona+Virus+infected+persons+identified+yesterday+are+from+Colombo

Subsequent to two more Corona Virus infected being discovered last night, the total number of infected persons reported from this country has increased to 271.

Health Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council W. K. Chandrapala said they were residents of Thomas Lane in Colombo 12 and Grandpass.

Accordingly, the number of persons confirmed to have contracted the virus, identified yesterday only was 17.

The Epidemiology Unit said that at present 168 persons are receiving treatment under medical supervision.

At the same time another 5 patients who recovered fully were sent home last evening. Accordingly, the total number of persons to have recovered fully is 96.

Fifteen of the Corona infected patients discovered yesterday are residents from Pettah – Keselwatte – Bandaranaike Mawatha 146 compound area.

The pregnant woman who was among these was admitted to the Colombo Castle Street Women’s Hospital and later transferred to the Mulleriyawa Hospital, Director of the Castle Hospital Dr. Pradeep Jayasinghe said.

63 persons who completed their quarantine period at the Punani Quarantine Center were sent back to their homes yesterday. Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 4143 persons have completed quarantine up to now.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to increase the capacity of production of Paracetamol 500mg and antibiotics for the treatment of respiratory ailments by the State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation.