සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

17 Corona Virus infected persons identified yesterday are from Colombo

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 12:52

17+Corona+Virus+infected+persons+identified+yesterday+are+from+Colombo

Subsequent to two more Corona Virus infected being discovered last night, the total number of infected persons reported from this country has increased to 271.

Health Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council W. K. Chandrapala said they were residents of Thomas Lane in Colombo 12 and Grandpass.

Accordingly, the number of persons confirmed to have contracted the virus, identified yesterday only was 17.

The Epidemiology Unit said that at present 168 persons are receiving treatment under medical supervision.

At the same time another 5 patients who recovered fully were sent home last evening. Accordingly, the total number of persons to have recovered fully is 96.

Fifteen of the Corona infected patients discovered yesterday are residents from Pettah – Keselwatte – Bandaranaike Mawatha 146 compound area.

The pregnant woman who was among these was admitted to the Colombo Castle Street Women’s Hospital and later transferred to the Mulleriyawa Hospital, Director of the Castle Hospital Dr. Pradeep Jayasinghe said.

63 persons who completed their quarantine period at the Punani Quarantine Center were sent back to their homes yesterday. Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 4143 persons have completed quarantine up to now.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to increase the capacity of production of Paracetamol 500mg and antibiotics for the treatment of respiratory ailments by the State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation. 

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.