A stock of liquid milk unsuitable for human consumption which was being transported is destroyed (video)

A truck which was transporting a stock of liquid milk unsuitable for human consumption was taken into custody by the Hingurakgoda Police yesterday (19) during an inspection.

During this instance it was possible to see that the milk had been put in unsuitable containers for transportation.

Subsequently, the Hingurakgoda Police informed the Public Health Inspectors at the Health Officials’ Office in Hingurakgoda regarding this they had arrived and taken into their custody this stock of milk.

It is reported that later, the stock of milk and the suspects who transported it were produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate.

The Magistrate had ordered that the stock of milk be destroyed.

Hingurakgoda Public Health Inspection officials said that the suspects are due to be produced in Court for further judicial action on 28 April.