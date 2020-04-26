Postal Service activities to commence in areas where the curfew is not in force, from tomorrow

Postal Service activities which were not in operation due to the Corona Virus will commence in areas where the curfew is not in force, from tomorrow. The Postal Department said that distribution of letters will begin from day after tomorrow.

Until transport returns to normal circulation of postal packages will be delayed and since flights and ships do not operate packages and parcels for foreign countries will not be accepted by post office windows, they also said.

Meanwhile, Hiru Correspondents in some areas said that there are fewer people arriving in cities unlike before in districts where the curfew has been removed.