The+reply+given+by+China+to+the+allegation+that+the+Covid-19+virus+was+spread+from+a+laboratory

Revelations that the Covid-19 or Corona Virus originated in a high-security laboratory in Wuhan, China and spread across the world is being refuted by the Director of that laboratory.

Chinese Scientists say that this virus was transmitted to humans from a market where wild animals being sold.

Secretary of State of America Mike Pompeo said that a complete investigation will be carried out regarding the manner in which the Corona Virus spread across the world.

However, the Director of the relevant laboratory in Wuhan, Yuan Zhimin had declared at a media briefing held yesterday that none of the staff there had contracted the virus.

He had said further that the virus could not have been transmitted through the laboratory to the world and that he too was carrying out research through various sectors in relation to the Corona Virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian central government has established a high-level task force to supervise and observe work being carried out at present to produce a vaccine against the Corona Virus.

The number of infected persons in that country is 17,615 and the number of deaths have increased to 559.