Twenty-four (24) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 295

Twenty-four (24) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 295 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

The health authorities state that the new infected persons were from the Bandaranaikapura area in Colombo 12.



Meanwhile, 17 patients were detected yesterday (19 April) and 10 patients were detected on the 18th April. Therefore 41 patients have been diagnosed in the last three days.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-20| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data:

Total confirmed cases - 295

Recovered and discharged - 96

Active cases – 192

New Cases for the day- 24

Observation in Hospitals - 122

Total Deaths – 7







