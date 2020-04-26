සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Twenty-four (24) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 295

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 9:52

Twenty-four (24) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 295 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
The health authorities state that the new infected persons were from the Bandaranaikapura area in Colombo 12. 

Meanwhile, 17 patients were detected yesterday (19 April) and 10 patients were detected on the 18th April. Therefore 41 patients have been diagnosed in the last three days. 

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-20| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data:

Total confirmed cases - 295
Recovered and discharged - 96
Active cases – 192
New Cases for the day- 24
Observation in Hospitals - 122
Total Deaths – 7



Date

New cases since 10 April

10 April

07

11 April

02

12 April

 11

13 April

 08

14 April

 15

15 April

 05

16 April

 00

17 April

 06

18 April

 10

19 April

 17

20 April

 24*
