Not in agreement to holding the elections on the 28 May - letter from Elections Commission member Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 9:54

National Elections Commission member Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole informs the Commission in a letter that he does not agree to holding the General Election on May 28

The letter written by a member of the election commission, Professor Rathnajeeva Hoole to the Commission Chairman on April 16th with regard to announcing a new date for the General Election was released to the media today.

In his letter, Professor Hoole stated the Commission chairman enquired from him over the phone on April 14th whether he expects to participate in the meeting that is scheduled for April 20 and also proposed to issue a gazette to hold the election on May 28th.

Professor Hoole stated in his letter that he refused the Commission Chairman’s proposal and sent this letter in return.

He had given 7 reasons to justify his refusal to conduct the election on May 28th.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya, in a Facebook message, states that neither he nor his commission would approve the release of the facts especially those which are controversial and socially emotional to the media before they are discussed within the commission.

He also states in his Facebook post that he is not able to express his opinion at this moment.

The Facebook post also states that the election commission has the sole authority to decide a new date for the already postponed General Election.

The Commission chairman further states that various opinions are publicized on media but none of such opinions could influence the Election Commission to postpone the election or hold it immediately.

Election Commissioner Deshapriya further states in his Facebook post that his commission has been considering all the communications that are conveyed to it such as the prevailing situation of the country in order to create a conducive environment to hold a free and fair election thereby making an assurance to hold a justifiable contest.

He also states that he has not being biased to any politician, political party or group since he joined the department in 1983 and reiterates that he is biased only towards the Constitution, democracy and the people.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the district returning officers and the members of the election commission is being held at the commission premises at this moment.

Another meeting with regard to the general election will follow at 1 o'clock in the afternoon today.

Health authorities, the army commander, officials of the public administration ministry and the postal department have been called for the meeting.

