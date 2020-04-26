සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Election Commission has the power to announce a new date for election - Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 17:57

Chairman, Elections Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya said in a FB post, Elections Commission vested with power to announce a new date for the General Election.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya, in a Facebook message, states that neither he nor his commission would approve the release of the facts especially those which are controversial and socially emotional to the media before they are discussed within the commission.

He also states in his Facebook post that he is not able to express his opinion at this moment.

The Facebook post also states that the election commission has the sole authority to decide a new date for the already postponed General Election.

The Commission chairman further states that various opinions are publicized on media but none of such opinions could influence the Election Commission to postpone the election or hold it immediately.

Election Commissioner Deshapriya further states in his Facebook post that his commission has been considering all the communications that are conveyed to it such as the prevailing situation of the country in order to create a conducive environment to hold a free and fair election thereby making an assurance to hold a justifiable contest.

He also states that he has not been biased to any politician, political party or group since he joined the department in 1983 and reiterates that he is biased only towards the Constitution, democracy and the people

