Curfew times amended - Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam extended until Monday 27

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 11:20

The earlier announcement on the timings of imposing and lifting of curfew in each district has been amended.

Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam - curfew extended 
Accordingly, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th

Other Districts (Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara);
In other districts, excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00am daily until Friday 24 April.

The curfew will be re-imposed in these 21 districts at 8.00 pm on Friday, April 24, which will continue until 5.00am on Monday 27 April.

Curfew through the weekend (25, 26)
Therefore curfew will continue through the weekend on Saturday(25) and Sunday(26) in these districts 

Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam exit and entry prohibited
Travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

Conditions and guidelines announced earlier on the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities will remain unchanged.(Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of  small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities).


The announcement of the President's Media Division is given below;




