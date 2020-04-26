Curfew times amended - Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam extended until Monday 27

The earlier announcement on the timings of imposing and lifting of curfew in each district has been amended.

Accordingly, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th(Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara);In other districts, excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00am daily until Friday 24 April.The curfew will be re-imposed in these 21 districts at 8.00 pm on Friday, April 24, which will continue until 5.00am on Monday 27 April.Therefore curfew will continue through the weekend on Saturday(25) and Sunday(26) in these districtsTravelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

Conditions and guidelines announced earlier on the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities will remain unchanged.(Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities).

