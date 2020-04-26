Buses and passengers that violated rules and regulations warned (video)

The curfew was lifted in the entire island apart from Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and the Puttalam districts today (20) at 5.00 am with the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life



It was possible to see the public transport in operation this morning (20), when the curfew was relaxed.



The President's Media Division has stated that busses, vans and rail carriages should transport only the half of the passengers of the full capacity. It was also a requirement to disinfect all the vehicles. The Government also requested the private passenger transport organizations to resume their services obliging these conditions.



The Government requested the public to follow all the health guidelines and act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease. The Government emphasizes the necessity of remaining in homes without traveling outside except for work.



However, buses which transported passengers breaking the rules the government had imposed had been warned by the Police in the city of Galle and they made arrangements to get the extra passengers to get off the buses.



This was the response of the police to keep the public within the stipulated guidelines .