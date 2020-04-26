සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Buses and passengers that violated rules and regulations warned (video)

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 12:40

The curfew was lifted in the entire island apart from Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and the Puttalam districts today (20) at 5.00 am with the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life

It was possible to see the public transport in operation this morning (20), when the curfew was relaxed.

The President's Media Division has stated that busses, vans and rail carriages should transport only the half of the passengers of the full capacity. It was also a requirement to disinfect all the vehicles. The Government also requested the private passenger transport organizations to resume their services obliging these conditions.

The Government requested the public to follow all the health guidelines and act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease. The Government emphasizes the necessity of remaining in homes without traveling outside except for work.

However, buses which transported passengers breaking the rules the government had imposed had been warned by the Police in the city of Galle and they made arrangements to get the extra passengers to get off the buses.

This was the response of the police to keep the public within the stipulated guidelines .




Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



