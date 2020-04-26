A complaint against former Parliamentarian Mano, today as well

The New Democratic People’s Front today submitted a written complaint to Police Headquarters requesting that an investigation be carried out into the statement made by former Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan that information being presented by the government regarding the spread of the new Corona Virus is wrong.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing held yesterday in Colombo, the former Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan said that he never made such a statement at all.

Former Municipal Councilor Ravi Kumar, the leader of the New Democratic People’s Front, expressing his views to the media subsequent to handing over the complaint at Police Headquarters this morning said that former Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan should be arrested and an immediate investigation should be carried out.