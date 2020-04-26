Attorney General’s Department closed temporarily

The Attorney General’s Department has been closed until further notice. Additional Solicitor General in charge of administrative affairs at this department, President’s Counsel Sumathi Dharmawardena said that this step was taken since a private security officer who served at the Department had contracted the Corona Virus.

He has informed the Judicial Services Commission in writing about this as well.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms Nimal Siripala De Silva and officials of that Ministry this morning.

On this occasion attention had been focused on how to carry out duties in the upcoming days.

The Ministry announced that making arrangements to minimize congestion in Courts by preventing detainees being produced in Courts and providing of facilities required to carry on Court business according to the advice of health sectors with the support of the Judicial Services Commission was focused on, on this occasion.