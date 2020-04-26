Fewer+people+arriving+in+cities+in+areas+where+the+curfew+was+removed

Unlike on previous occasions, when the curfew was lifted today, our Hiru Correspondents said that there were fewer people who came into the cities.

With the curfew being relaxed, people on estates had come into the cities for fulfilling their daily requirements.

Our Hatton Correspondent Ranjith Rajapaksa said that in certain places it was possible to see people getting about their daily activities without complying with advice given by health sectors.

Dambulla Hiru Correspondent Kanchana Kumara Ariyadasa said that there were large stocks of vegetables arriving at the Economic Center there and that there was traffic congestion in the city due to the number of trucks that arrived bringing the vegetables.

Meanwhile, buses and trains were running in areas where the curfew has been lifted.

Participating in the Hiru TV ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Gamini Seneviratne said that everyone should ensure social distancing while travelling in buses and trains.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka was also present during this programme.

The Postal Department said that postal services will commence in areas where services were not operative due to the curfew which was imposed in the face of the Corona Virus, which has now been relaxed. Also, the distribution of letters etc., will begin the day after tomorrow, the Department said.

Until transport returns to normal in the country circulation of postal packages will be delayed and since flights and ships are not operating, no foreign parcels will be accepted by windows at post offices until further notice they also said.