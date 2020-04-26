සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

24 new Covid-19 patients found from Bandaranaike Mawatha - total number of people infected by the virus increases to 295

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 16:42

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that twenty four new patients confirmed to have contracted the Covid-19 virus have been reported today.

Accordingly, the total number of people infected with the virus has increased to 295.

All patients discovered today are reported from Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo 12.

This is the highest number of patients to be reported in a day, so far and previously the highest number of infected persons 21 was reported on 31 March.

The 15 infected persons identified yesterday were also residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha.

On 15 a woman who was infected with the Corona Virus was identified and up to now those infected with the virus from Bandaranaike Mawatha is 49. This figure includes the woman’s husband, her second son and her youngest son.

Meanwhile, 7 security personnel from a private security company who were on duty at the Attorney General’s Department have been sent for quarantine.

The reason was because it was confirmed that the girlfriend of one of the security guards had contracted the Corona Virus.

She is a resident of Keselwatte – Bandaranaike Mawatha and this 17 year old young woman is included in the group which was identified yesterday as having been infected with the virus.

The Chief Health Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Ruwan Wijemuni said that anyhow although the curfew was in force when working at places in the Colombo city wearing face masks is compulsory.

Meanwhile, approximately 40 persons who completed quarantine left the Kandakadu Quarantine Center for their homes, today.

As at present there are 1,563 persons in 9 Quarantine Centers and 4,143 persons have completed quarantine, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

