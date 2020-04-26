Discussion+between+District+Returning+Officers+and+Election+Commission+representatives

A discussion between District Returning Officers and representatives of the Election Commission took place.

Subsequently another discussion was due to be conducted at 1.00 pm on future activities regarding the election.

Field officers from the Health sector, the Army Commander, officials of the Ministry of Public Administration and officials from the Postal Department have been summoned for this discussion.

The letter written on 16 April by member of the Election Commission, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole to the Chairman of the Election Commission regarding declaring a new date for holding the Parliamentary General Election was released to the media today.

In the letter it is stated that on 14 April the Chairman of the Commission called him and inquired whether he would be participating in the Commission meeting held today and proposed that a gazette notification be issued on holding the election on 28 May.

It is said further that Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole had sent this letter to the Commission rejecting this proposal.

Professor Hoole has expressed his objection to holding the election on 28 May under 7 points to justify why he is not in agreement of holding the election on 28 May.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has expressed his stance on the dialogues that have arisen regarding the date the General Election should be held, through his Facebook account.

He has said that what is talked about within the Commission, especially things subject to debate or socially sensitive facts should not be publicized through media prior to discussion and that it is not a procedure followed by the Election Commission.

The Chairman of the Election Commission has further mentioned in his post on Facebook that he cannot express his views as yet.

It is also stated therein, that the authority to discuss the period when the election that has been postponed should be held rests with the Commission.

Although various opinions saying that the General Election should be postponed or should be expedited or other different views are published through mass media, none of those can influence the Commission to either hold the election or postpone it, the Chairman of the Election Commission has said.

It is also mentioned in the Facebook page of the Chairman of the Election Commission that even then, every fact communicated to the commission and the situation in the country as well as creating a good environment required to hold an election that is free and fair and is transparent and trusted and the fact that the contest should be a battle on equal footing will be considered by the Commission.

The Facebook post by Mahinda Deshapriya also mentions that from 1983 when he joined the Election Department, up to now he has not favoured any politician, party or shown special favouration to any political party and that he favours only the Constitution, Democracy and the people.