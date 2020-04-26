සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Discussion between District Returning Officers and Election Commission representatives

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 16:42

Discussion+between+District+Returning+Officers+and+Election+Commission+representatives

A discussion between District Returning Officers and representatives of the Election Commission took place.

Subsequently another discussion was due to be conducted at 1.00 pm on future activities regarding the election.

Field officers from the Health sector, the Army Commander, officials of the Ministry of Public Administration and officials from the Postal Department have been summoned for this discussion.

The letter written on 16 April by member of the Election Commission, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole to the Chairman of the Election Commission regarding declaring a new date for holding the Parliamentary General Election was released to the media today.  

In the letter it is stated that on 14 April the Chairman of the Commission called him and inquired whether he would be participating in the Commission meeting held today and proposed that a gazette notification be issued on holding the election on 28 May.

It is said further that Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole had sent this letter to the Commission rejecting this proposal.

Professor Hoole has expressed his objection to holding the election on 28 May under 7 points to justify why he is not in agreement of holding the election on 28 May.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has expressed his stance on the dialogues that have arisen regarding the date the General Election should be held, through his Facebook account.

He has said that what is talked about within the Commission, especially things subject to debate or socially sensitive facts should not be publicized through media prior to discussion and that it is not a procedure followed by the Election Commission.

The Chairman of the Election Commission has further mentioned in his post on Facebook that he cannot express his views as yet.

It is also stated therein, that the authority to discuss the period when the election that has been postponed should be held rests with the Commission.

Although various opinions saying that the General Election should be postponed or should be expedited or other different views are published through mass media, none of those can influence the Commission to either hold the election or postpone it, the Chairman of the Election Commission has said.

It is also mentioned in the Facebook page of the Chairman of the Election Commission that even then, every fact communicated to the commission and the situation in the country as well as creating a good environment required to hold an election that is free and fair and is transparent and trusted and the fact that the contest should be a battle on equal footing will be considered by the Commission.

The Facebook post by Mahinda Deshapriya also mentions that from 1983 when he joined the Election Department, up to now he has not favoured any politician, party or shown special favouration to any political party and that he favours only the Constitution, Democracy and the people.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.