Afghan President’s staff (40 members) diagnosed with covid-19 – New Zealand 'lock-down' extended by another week

Forty persons of the staff of the Afghan President Ashraff Ghani have been infected with the Corona Virus.

Foreign media reported last Saturday that 20 of the staff of the President had contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the government has not given expressed anything regarding whether the Afghan President has been infected with the Covid-19 virus or not.

Britain is also attempting to use blood plasma to treat Corona infected patients and foreign media reported that those who were infected with the virus and recovered have been asked to donate blood and this request has been made by the Blood and Organ Transplant Center.

America too has begun research already using more than 1,500 hospitals regarding the method of treatment using blood plasma.

Meanwhile, quoting a spokesman of the Ministry of Home Affairs the NDTV Television News Service has reported that in neighbouring India, the peak of the Corona Virus pandemic would be reached during the first week of May.

During the past 24 hours 1,553 patients infected with the Corona Virus have been reported in India and this is the highest number of infected persons reported during one day.

Accordingly, the total number of persons infected with the Corona Virus in India is now 17,265 and with 36 deaths being reported within a period of 24 hours the total number of deaths due to the virus is now 543.

India reported that in the country which is in total lockdown, permission has been granted to engage in agricultural work, government service projects and banking in certain areas of the country.

2, 407,467 infected persons have been reported from across the world, and while the number of deaths has increased to 165,074, certain European countries have taken steps to relax the bans and restrictions imposed, foreign reports said.

Accordingly, in Poland, Parks and forests are scheduled to be opened to the public from today and pre-schools in Norway will be opened for the children as well. At the same time the State of Czech has once again permitted sales on sidewalks and work at mines in and oil industries in Albania have also begun, foreign reports said.

Last week, Germany also took steps to reopen small shops and arrangements have been made to commence classes for schools and degree examinations.

Meanwhile, Spain and France have decided to suspend for another few weeks the decisions to relax the restrictions imposed and lockdowns in operation in those countries.

At the same time, it has been decided, the lockdown in New Zealand which was to have ended next Wednesday has been extended by another week, announced the Prime Minister of that country Jacinda Arden.