Rains+in+several+areas+this+evening+as+well

The Meteorology Department said rain or thundershowers could be experienced this evening in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, Southern, Uva and Northcentral provinces.

The Department further said that at the same time, some areas in the districts of Mannar, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Galle and Matara could experience heavy rains exceeding 100mm.

People are being informed by the Meteorology Department to take required steps to minimize accidents that could happen due to lightning at times of thundershowers and temporary strong winds.