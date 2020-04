Another individual infected with the Corona Virus and was treated, recovered fully and left the hospital this morning.

Accordingly, the Epidemiology Unit said that 97 persons have fully recovered from the Virus and left hospital by now.

With 24 persons from Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo-12 who were in quarantine being confirmed as having been infected with the Corona Virus, the number of persons infected in this country has increased to 295.