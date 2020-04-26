Buses which did not follow advice, could lose their permit - legal action to be initiated

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that legal action will be taken against all bus drivers and conductors who transported passengers without following health advice which was given to buses deployed in areas where the curfew has been relaxed.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Division, the Minister said that arrangements will be made to cancel the permits of these buses.

The President’s Media Division issuing a statement yesterday stated that Busses, vans and rail carriages should transport only the half of the passengers of the full capacity. It is required to disinfect all the vehicles. The Government requests the private passenger transport organizations to resume their services obliging these conditions.