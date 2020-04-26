The Colombo – Katunayake Expressway will not be reopened on Wednesday

The Colombo – Katunayake Expressway which was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday 22 April, will not reopen, the Chairman of the Road Development Authority Chaminda Athuluwage said.

He said this decision was made with the day when the curfew will be relaxed in the Western Province being extended.

Anyhow, as notified previously the Kottawa – Hambantota section of the Southern Expressway will be open from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm every day.

However, it can be used only by those who have curfew passes and those who engage in essential services, he further said.