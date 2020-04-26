Eight (08) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 303

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 303 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



These eight patients are also from Bandaranaike Mawatha Coombo -12.

A total number of 57 patients have been reported from Bandaranayake Mawatha so far.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-20| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 303

Recovered and discharged - 97

Active cases – 199

New Cases for the day- 32

Observation in Hospitals - 122

Total Deaths – 7



