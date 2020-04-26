The world’s last luxury passenger ship reaches its destination

While luxury cruise ships were halting their cruises due to the Covid-19 pandemic, three of these ships which were sailing in the seas reached their destinations today.

The Magnifica Ship among them left Italy last January and while harbours across the world were being closed it was positioned at the other end of the world.

This ship carrying a majority of Italians, numbering 1760 passengers, reached the Marseille Harbour today.

Since this ship owned by Switzerland was not accepted by any port throughout 6 weeks, it began its journey to Europe thus and a Sri Lankan staff member on board, Anura Herath was brought to the island at Colombo in a Navy vessel.

The German woman who was evacuated from this ship at the same time, as she needed emergency medical treatment died at a private hospital in Colombo.