The number of coronavirus infections and deaths in India have increased.



India has so far reported 17,615 cases and 559 coronavirus related deaths.



According to a senior medical scientist, 80 percent of India's coronavirus cases have never been shown to show symptoms.



According to Raman Gangadekar, a senior scientist at the Indian Medical Research Institute, it has been difficult to determine the infected chain, which is a major obstacle to India's efforts to combat coronavirus.