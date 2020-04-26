Curfew+will+be+re-imposed+from+8.00+pm+to+5.00+am+daily+in+all+districts+except+Western+Province+and+Puttalam

Curfew will be re-imposed in all the districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam at 8.00 pm today.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the curfew will be in force in these 21 districts from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Friday 24 April.

However, when curfew is imposed at 8.00 pm on April 24th, it will continue until 5.00 am on Monday 27 April.

The ongoing indefinite curfew in the coronavirus host spots, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will continue further.

Curfew through the weekend (25, 26)

Therefore curfew will continue through the weekend on Saturday(25) and Sunday(26) in all districts



Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam exit and entry prohibited

Travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

The Media communique also states conditions and guidelines announced earlier on the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities will remain unchanged. (Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities).

Meanwhile, more than 34,000 curfew violators have been arrested by police so far.



Liquor shops open

The Excise department approved the licensed liquor shops to keep business open when the curfew was lifted. Our correspondents stated that long queues are gathering in front of liquor shops in many parts of the curfew lifted areas including the Estate sector today. However, the Alcohol and Drug Information Centre said in a statement that the government's decision to open liquor stores could not be approved.

Meanwhile, our correspondents noted that there was a decline in the number of people coming into the city, from areas where the curfew was lifted, unlike previous occasions. While some individuals were seen maintaining social distancing and following measures given by health officials, there were several others who were not adhering to these measures when going about their daily activities.



Legal action against Bus drivers who fail to comply

Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that legal action will be taken against all the bus drivers and conductors who failed to comply by the guidelines set by the health authorities when transporting passengers, in areas where the curfew was lifted.

He further stated that the measures will be taken to cancel the permits of these buses. Busses, vans and rail carriages were to transport only half of the passengers from their full capacity. They were also required to disinfect all the vehicles.

Colombo- Katunayake Expressway will not be reopened on Wednesday

In addition, the Chairman of Road Development Authority Chaminda Athuluwage stated that the Colombo- Katunayake Expressway will not be reopened on Wednesday, as stated earlier. Athuluwage further stated that, the decision to postpone the reopening of the Expressway was taken after the curfew for the Western Province was further extended.



Southern Expressway will be open from Kottawa to Hambantota from 7.00 a.m to 7.00 p.m;

However, as stated earlier, the Southern Expressway will be open from Kottawa to Hambantota from 7.00 a.m to 7.00 p.m everyday, and can be used by those employed in essential services, and individuals with a valid curfew pass.