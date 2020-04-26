සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew will be re-imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily in all districts except Western Province and Puttalam

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 19:24

Curfew+will+be+re-imposed+from+8.00+pm+to+5.00+am+daily+in+all+districts+except+Western+Province+and+Puttalam

Curfew will be re-imposed in all the districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam at 8.00 pm today. 

The President’s Media Unit stated that the curfew will be in force in these 21 districts from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Friday 24 April.

However, when curfew is imposed at 8.00 pm on April 24th, it will continue until 5.00 am on Monday 27 April.

The ongoing indefinite curfew in the coronavirus host spots, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will continue further.

Curfew through the weekend (25, 26)
Therefore curfew will continue through the weekend on Saturday(25) and Sunday(26) in all districts 

Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam exit and entry prohibited
Travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

The Media communique also states conditions and guidelines announced earlier on the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities will remain unchanged. (Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities).

Meanwhile, more than 34,000 curfew violators have been arrested by police so far.

Liquor shops open
The Excise department approved the licensed liquor shops to keep business open when the curfew was lifted. Our correspondents stated that long queues are gathering in front of liquor shops in many parts of the curfew lifted areas including the Estate sector today. However, the Alcohol and Drug Information Centre said in a statement that the government's decision to open liquor stores could not be approved.

Meanwhile, our correspondents noted that there was a decline in the number of people coming into the city, from areas where the curfew was lifted, unlike previous occasions. While some individuals were seen maintaining social distancing and following measures given by health officials, there were several others who were not adhering to these measures when going about their daily activities.

Legal action against Bus drivers who fail to comply 
Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that legal action will be taken against all the bus drivers and conductors who failed to comply by the guidelines set by the health authorities when transporting passengers, in areas where the curfew was lifted. 

He further stated that the measures will be taken to cancel the permits of these buses. Busses, vans and rail carriages were to transport only half of the passengers from their full capacity. They were also required to disinfect all the vehicles.

Colombo- Katunayake Expressway will not be reopened on Wednesday
In addition, the Chairman of Road Development Authority Chaminda Athuluwage stated that the Colombo- Katunayake Expressway will not be reopened on Wednesday, as stated earlier.  Athuluwage further stated that, the decision to postpone the reopening of the Expressway was taken after the curfew for the Western Province was further extended.

Southern Expressway will be open from Kottawa to Hambantota from 7.00 a.m to 7.00 p.m;
However, as stated earlier, the Southern Expressway will be open from Kottawa to Hambantota from 7.00 a.m to 7.00 p.m everyday,  and can be used by those employed in essential services, and individuals with a valid curfew pass.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.