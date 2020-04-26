සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 20:05

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

In the meantime, many people in the island are volunteering to donate various items to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ because of their utmost confidence in our work.

Around 2500 kilos of rice was handed over to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’  by the devotees  of the Arndiyagala, Kahagalla, Sri Namal temple, of the Kekirawa Divisional Secretariat and the Swarnahansa Rural Development Society of Aramandakotuwa.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued. Accordingly, Piliyandala - Rainbow Elders Home and Pannipitiya - Sadina Elders Home were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out covering the three districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Puttalam.

Accordingly, the Bambalapitiya, Wellawatte, Maradana, Fort, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Aaduruppu Street, Pettah, Slave Island, Maligawatta Police Stations and the Criminal Investigations Department in the Colombo District were disinfected.

Similarly, the police stations in Panadura - North, Panadura - South, Kalutara - North, Kalutara - South and Wadduwa - as well as the SSP's office in Kalutara were disinfected covering the Kalutara District. Police stations in Wennappuwa, Nattandiya, Koswatta and Dankotuwa in the Puttalam districts were disinfected. Steps have also been taken to disinfect the police stations of Vadukkoddai, Ilavalai, Kankasanthurai and Thelippalai in the Jaffna district.

Meanwhile the National Hospital staff were donated with protective clothing and equipment through the programme that is run parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations.



