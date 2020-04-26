Election+Commission+convenes+political+party+secretaries+

The Election Commission has convened the secretaries of all political parties for a discussion about holding the general election at 10 am tomorrow.

A commission spokesman stated the discussion will be held under two stages.

The Commission had a meeting with the health authorities, doctors and the heads of the security sectors about the fast-spreading coronavirus in the country this morning.

The participants had discussed the matter in depth whether it is suitable to conduct a general election under the prevailing situation.

Thereafter, the Election Commission had a two-hour discussion with the district returning officers.

The letter written by a member of the election commission Professor Rathnajeeva Hoole to the commission Chairman on April 16th with regard to announcing a new date for the General Election was released to the media today.

In his letter, Professor Hoole stated the Commission chairman enquired him over the phoned on April 14th whether the writer expects to participate in the meeting that is scheduled for April 20 and also proposed to issue a gazette to hold the election on May 28th.

Professor Hoole stated in his letter that he refused the Commission Chairman’s proposal and sent this letter in return.

He has given 7 reasons to justify his refusal to conduct the election on May 28th.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya, in a Facebook message, states that neither he nor his commission would approve the release of the information especially that are controversial and socially sensitive to the media before they are discussed within the commission.



