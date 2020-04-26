One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 304

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 304 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-20| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 304

Recovered and discharged - 97

Active cases – 200

New Cases for the day- 33

Observation in Hospitals - 122

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 61

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 31

Jaffna 16