A+new+corporation+to+buy+farm+produce+including+vegetables

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has drawn his attention to setting up a new mechanism at the inter-district level to buy farm produce, store them and distribute them throughout the island.

The President reiterated the matter during a meeting with the districts secretaries held at his office today.

The president has also educated the district secretaries about the measures that have been taken to control the deadly coronavirus.



The President's Media Division stated that the need to create a vegetable corporation like the Fisheries Corporation was taken into consideration.