32 infected persons reported today - highest number of infections reported in a day so far

The highest number of coronavirus infections reported in a day in the country was recorded today with 32 persons being diagnosed as at now.

According to the latest report released by the Epidemiology Unit, eight new infections were discovered in the afternoon in addition to the 24 confirmed cases. They were also residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha in Keselwatta, Colombo. The number of patients diagnosed with the virus in this area has risen to 57.

The first coronavirus infection from Bandaranaike Mawatha was reported on the 15th of this month. A 59-year-old woman was diagnosed with the virus at the Colombo National Hospital just 33 days after returning home with her family members after going on a pilgrimage to Dambadiva. Since that day, patients from the area have been consistently diagnosed, and all of them have not shown any symptoms (asymptomatic).

Bio-samples were collected from the residents of the area and sent for investigations with the mediation of doctors and public health inspectors. Thereafter, thirty-two new patients were discovered today.

Two people who has close associations with Bandaranaike Mawatha area were confirmed for coronavirus infection yesterday. One of them is a resident of Gomes Lane, Colombo 12, who was working in the same company with the husband of the woman who was diagnosed after going to Dambadiva. The other man, a resident of Grandpass, is a friend of the woman's son.

Meanwhile, PCR tests were conducted from about 50 persons including public health inspectors who were involved in the medical tests at Gomes Lane and Bandaranaike Mawatha today.

The MOH division of Central Colombo which covers the Bandaranaike Mawatha is also the area where the highest number of coronavirus cases have been found. Earlier, the highest number of cases were reported from the Beruwala MOH division, which was 36.

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Wijayamuni said that the high density of people at Bandaranaike Mawatha has also contributed to the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a female private security officer working with the Attorney General's Department has been diagnosed with the virus and therefore the department will be closed until further notice. She is a resident of Bandaranaike Mawatha who is providing daily meals to all the officers of the private security service working in the department.

Minister of Justice Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that it has been decided not to open the Aluthkade Courts considering the prevailing situation. He also stated that all the cases pending before the Aluthkade Magistrate's Court will be taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court.