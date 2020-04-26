සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

1,426 new coronavirus patients reported in Singapore - Majority overseas migrant workers

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 0:02

In the last 24 hours in Singapore, there have been 1,426 new cases of coronavirus infections reported, therefore, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 8,014.

The health authorities have stated that most of the infected foreign migrant workers. The rapid rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Singapore began with the launch of Covid Nineteen testing’s in hostels where foreign workers are housed.

With the number of infections reported today, Singapore has become the highest corona infected country in the Southeast Asian region. However, the country has only reported 11 coronavirus related deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in India has increased. India has recorded 1540 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest number ever recorded in a day. Also, another 40 coronavirus related deaths have been reported from India. Accordingly, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 17,656 while 559 deaths have been reported.

According to a senior medical scientist, 80 percent of India's coronavirus cases have never shown any symptoms.

According to Raman Gangadekar, a senior scientist at the Indian Medical Research Institute, it is difficult to trace how the patients have been infected, which is a major obstacle to India's efforts to combat coronavirus.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 2.4 million and the total number of deaths is more than 166,000.

More than 40,500 coronavirus deaths and 764,000 infections are reported from the United States.

However, President Donald Trump has stated that the United States has made progress in the fight against the covid Nineteen virus.

The United States has so far tested 4,180,000 persons and said it was a record for any country in the world.

In the meantime, while the luxury cruise ships around the world were suspending their operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, three ships which were sailing in the seas reached their destinations today.

The Magnifica Ship among them left Italy last January and while harbours across the world were being closed it was positioned at the other end of the world.

This ship carrying a majority of Italians, numbering 1760 passengers, reached the Marseille Harbour today.

This ship which is owned by Switzerland was not accepted by any port throughout 6 weeks. Therefore, it began its journey to Europe and a Sri Lankan, staff member on board, Anura Herath was brought to the island at Colombo in a Navy vessel.

The German lady who was evacuated from this ship at the same time, as she needed emergency medical treatment died at a private hospital in Colombo. 

