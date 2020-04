US crude oil prices today hit a 20-year low as demand for oil fell due to the Covid Nineteen fell.



The price of a barrel of American WTI oil fell 17.9 percent to US $ 14.99.



In the Asian market, it fell to US$ 14.47 per barrel.



The price of a barrel of Brent crude fell by about 2 percent, to US $ 27 a barrel.



While OPEC and Russia agreed to cut production to recover oil prices, crude oil prices in the world market remain low.