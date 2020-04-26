General election on 20th June – Gazette issued

Election Commission of Sri Lanka decided to conduct the Parliamentary Election on 20th June 2020 and the Extraordinary gazette notification has been issued by the commission.



The gazette notification is given below;



PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS ACT, No. 01 OF 1981

Order under Section 24(3) of the Parliament Elections Act, No. 01 of 1981

With reference to the Notice No. 2167/19 dated 21.03.2020 in terms of Section 24 (3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 01 of 1981, which stated that the Parlimentary Election for electing members of Parliament for the Electoral Districts set out in the Schedule hereto will not be held on 25th April 2020, it is hereby notified that the election for electing the members of Parliament for the aforesaid Electoral Districts will be held on 20th June 2020.