US+oil+prices+negative+for+the+first+time+in+history

US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history on Monday amid the deepest fall in demand in 25 years.



A flood of unwanted oil in the market caused the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark price for US oil, to plummet to almost –$40 a barrel after the fastest plunge in history.



The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in May, which closed at $18.27 a barrel on Friday, ended Monday at negative $37.63.

That effectively means that the sellers must pay buyers to take barrels off their hands.



The huge drop in US gasoline consumption in recent weeks due to stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed down both oil and gasoline prices, since there is excess supply of both







