Wednesday 21 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 7:25

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,481,045 with 170,425 deaths. Meanwhile, 646,809 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 56,766 are in critical condition. USA have conducted 4,026,360 tests so far.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 42,514. USA has over 677,856 active cases from their 792,759 reported cases, with only 72,389 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      792,759 -  (42,514 deaths)
  • Spain                    200,210 -   (20,852 deaths)
  • Italy                      181,228 -   (24,114 deaths)
  • France                  155,383-   (20,265 deaths)
  • Germany              147,065-   (4,862 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    124,743-   (16,509 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • Turkey                     90,980- (2,140 deaths)
  • Iran                          83,505- (5,209 deaths)
  • China                       82,758- (4,632 deaths)

Tests
Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 4,026,360 tests, Russia 2,053,319, Germany 1,728,357, and Italy 1,398,024 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 790,000, Turkey 673,980, South Korea 571,014, Canada 559,578 and the United Kingdom 501,379 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 170,425. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 42,514 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         42,514
  • Italy                          24,114
  • Spain                       20,852
  • France                     20,265
  • UK                           16,509

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      5,828
  • Iran                             5,209
  • Germany                    4,862            
  • China                         4,632
  • Netherlands               3,751
  • Brazil                        2,587

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

