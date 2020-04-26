Wednesday 21 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,481,045 with 170,425 deaths. Meanwhile, 646,809 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 56,766 are in critical condition. USA have conducted 4,026,360 tests so far.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 42,514. USA has over 677,856 active cases from their 792,759 reported cases, with only 72,389 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 792,759 - (42,514 deaths)

- (42,514 deaths) Spain 200,210 - (20,852 deaths)

- (20,852 deaths) Italy 181,228 - (24,114 deaths)

- (24,114 deaths) France 155,383 - (20,265 deaths)

- (20,265 deaths) Germany 147,065 - (4,862 deaths)

- (4,862 deaths) United Kingdom 124,743- (16,509 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

Turkey 90,980- (2,140 deaths)

(2,140 deaths) Iran 83,505- (5,209 deaths)

(5,209 deaths) China 82,758- (4,632 deaths)

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 4,026,360 tests, Russia 2,053,319, Germany 1,728,357, and Italy 1,398,024 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 790,000, Turkey 673,980, South Korea 571,014, Canada 559,578 and the United Kingdom 501,379 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 170,425. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 42,514 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 42,514

Italy 24,114

Spain 20,852

France 20,265

UK 16,509

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 5,828

Iran 5,209

Germany 4,862

China 4,632

Netherlands 3,751

Brazil 2,587

Data source - compiled from worldometers.