It was exactly a year ago, that eight places including three Catholic churches and three leading hotels in Colombo were subject to a brutal attack on Easter Sunday 21 April, 2019.

Today marks one year since this terrorist attack. In April 2019 the tragic attacks targeting the ‘faithful’ at worship in Churches celebrating ‘Easter Sunday’ and ‘guests’ in Hotels claimed many lives and inflicting injuries to men, women and children, including severe damages to property and buildings.

His Eminence Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith yesterday called for Sri Lanka to observe a two-minute silence and appealed for all places of worship to ring bells to commemorate victims of last year’s April 21 Easter Sunday bombings.

The Cardinal called for bells to be rung at all religious places of worship nationwide at 8.40 a.m. today and requested the victims be remembered.

Cardinal Ranjith said observe a two-minute silence at 8.45 am and light a lamp or a candle at your home at 8.47 am and observe religious rites to commemorate the victims.

The church has cancelled all Masses and religious events at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo and St. Anthony’s church in Kochchikade, which suffered the brunt of the attacks.

Nine suicide bombers attacked three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday last year, killing at least 279 people, including 37 foreign nationals, and injuring at least 500.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that Christians have forgiven their killers.

He said that “as humans, we could have given a human and selfish response but we meditated on Christ's teachings and loved them, forgave them and had pity on them”.

Like the Lord Jesus who said "Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they do.”