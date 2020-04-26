Organisation+for+the+Protection+of+Muslim+Rights+visit+police+headquarters+to+inquire+into+the+progress+of+the+Easter+attack+investigations

General Secretary of the National Sinhale Organization Ven. Madille Pagnaloka Thero calls on the government to refrain from making the Easter attack into a political circus.

Ven. Madille Pagnaloka Thero made this request from the government while participating at a press conference held in Colombo yesterday.

Meanwhile, the President of organisation for the protection of Muslim Rights Maulawi, Mohammed Mifflan visited the police headquarters yesterday to inquire into the progress of the investigation into the video footage of the Easter attack that he had handed over.