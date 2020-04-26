Police+urge+the+public+to+follow+all+health+guidelines

Although the curfew has been lifted in the morning, the police have urged the public to continue their daily routine activities while strictly adhering to the measures recommended by the health authorities to control the spread of the virus.

Speaking to the media, police spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne said that social distance should be maintained.

Even in the Police Divisions where the curfew is lifted utilization of main roads will be limited only for essential purposes including traveling to work. Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work.

As stated in the statement issued by the President’s media division, the risk has not yet subsided completely. Therefore, the public should follow all the health guidelines and act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease. The necessity of remaining in homes without traveling outside except for work was also stressed.